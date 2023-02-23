The annual process is underway to consider whether roads in Chaves County should be closed to the public, adopted as official county roads or designated as county-maintained roads, with Chaves County commissioners being asked to consider appointing three county residents to provide their recommendations about applicants' requests before commissioners make final decisions.
The Chaves County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting at 9 a.m. at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The county also livestreams the meetings on facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Commissioners have seven action items on their agenda, in addition to routine meeting matters. They also are expected to vote on two items following public hearings. The public hearings are on suggested amendments to the county zoning ordinance and the recommendation by county staff to renew a 0.125% gross receipt tax adopted in December 2014. The existing tax is due to expire June 30, and the new one would take effect July 1. The draft ordinance for the tax extension does not include any sunset date.
CFO Anabel Barraza has said this particular GRT tax brings in about $1.9 million a year for the county. If the tax is continued, the county's tax rate would remain at 6.3958%, with the county receiving only 0.9583% of that total. The state, municipalities and other taxing entities receive the remaining portions. All GRT taxes together represent about $15.7 million in annual revenues for the county, or about 38% of the general fund revenues.
As far as road applications are concerned, the county received 21 applications by Feb. 3, according to county documents. Two requests are for the county to adopt roads. Six requests would have the county maintain the roads, and 13 would close roads to the public. The Chaves County Roads Department is the applicant for eight road closure requests.
The three residents being considered are Drew Garnett of Dexter and Matt Ingalls and Sean Benedict of Roswell. According to a 2023 roads hearing calendar issued by the county, they would give their reports to commissioners by March 16, who would then hold a public hearing April 20 and make final decisions by May 18.