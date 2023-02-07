TUCUMCARI — The City Commission on Jan. 26 voted 3-1 to appoint Matt Bednorz to fill in as District 3 commissioner for the rest of the year, though he lives outside the district.
Bednorz’s case appears to occupy a legal loophole. Though he admitted in an interview with the Quay County Sun he has lived for at least two years south of Interstate 40 outside of District 3, he owns a home on South Sixth Street in the district. His voter registration also lists the same South Sixth Street home’s address.
City commissioners interviewed four applicants for the position. The resignation in December of Ruth Ann Litchfield, citing health problems, created the vacancy. Bednorz’s appointment would fill the rest of Litchfield’s term through 2023.
During the commission meeting, Commissioner Mike Cherry moved to appoint Bednorz, which was seconded by Commissioner Paul Villanueva.
Commissioner Christopher Arias cast the only dissenting vote on Bednorz’s appointment.