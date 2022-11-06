Members of the Roswell City Council Finance Committee have recommended to the full council the hiring of more employees to better operate the animal shelter.
It was also announced during this meeting held on Thursday that Best Friends Animal Society, a national, nonprofit animal welfare organization, will conduct a detailed evaluation of the shelter's operations at no cost to the city.
The city's goal is to meet state operating standards without reducing the maximum number of animals kept there, said Acting City Manager Mike Mathews.
Several members of area animal advocacy groups attended the meeting at City Hall.
“(We) are proud of the city for finally trying to address this,” Sammye Leflar, founder of Friends of Roswell Animals, said later.
The report's employment finding is based on the New Mexico Board of Veterinary Medicine's requirement that each animal receive at least 15 minutes of care each day to ensure adequate health and well-being. This minimum standard is used to determine how many more workers would be needed for the city to continue sheltering up to 152 animals.
This report and its proposal stem from a public meeting with animal advocates in August focusing on the shelter.
Members of the Public Safety Committee, which deals with animal services concerns, recommended to the Finance Committee that the $325,000 suggested in the administrative report be moved from a cash-on-hand fund within the city's General Fund into the Animal Services Shelter fund.
The money would be used to pay for the addition of six full-time employees (FTEs). Five FTEs worth of personnel would be devoted to operating the shelter. The remaining FTE amount would be for an officer to sit at the front desk at the shelter to deal with people walking in, as well as work with the shelter's off-site dispatch.
The Finance Committee's recommendation assigns no dollar value to the proposal, however. Some of the members expressed preference for the full council to determine how to proceed, then assign a funding mechanism.
The report also stated that without adding employees, the shelter would have to reduce that maximum number to 61 housed animals, about 40% of the current capacity.
Mathews said an ongoing struggle for the city has been constant employee turnover at the shelter.
Cleaning animal waste all day isn't an easy way to make money, and that makes it "hard to find long-term employees,” Mathews noted.
Even though the facility isn't open to the public every day, animals being sheltered there require daily care, he also explained.
“Current staff is doing the work of two to three people,” Councilor Juliana Halvorson commented.
Halvorson went on to point out that adding staff itself might help to reduce the high rate of shelter employee turnover.
City staff said worker turnover at the shelter is at 33%.
Finance Committee Chairman Robert Corn said the shelter has difficulty determining where in Chaves County a significant number of animals are being found.
Nearly 75% of these animals are thought to be from within the city itself and the rest from other locations within Chaves County, the administration report stated.
Because no one in the shelter is available to greet people when animals are dropped off, exact animal locations are often unknown.
Among other concerns are that people looking for their lost animals can have trouble with the shelter's limited hours or public operations. Fewer open hours has made it more difficult for people wanting to reclaim their lost pets to do so, said Nicole East, board member for Support Roswell Animals.
It also has affected the ability to find homes for these animals, East stressed to the committee members.
Other suggestions to help pay for more workers included a possible increase in fees for such services as recovery and holding of pets found at-large as well as seeking more financial participation from Chaves County and the unincorporated communities where an estimated 25% of the animals are coming from.
Councilor Jeanine Best suggested the city should consider having a contractor operate the shelter so the city could focus on “the important things.”
Committee member Ed Heldenbrand said he would be willing to consider contracting out the service, as well as other potential solutions, as information continues to come to councilors about the shelter and what's needed to make it compliant.
Heldenbrand and others on the committee also said they wanted to see the shelter users from outside of Roswell pay their fair share of operations costs.
Mathews helped put together the report about the situation at the shelter with animal services management and City Manager Joe Neeb, currently on unpaid suspension.
Neeb had sent the report to the mayor and councilors for them to read and presented it to the Public Safety Committee last month.
