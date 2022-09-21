TAOS — On Sept. 22, 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed the original Peace Corps Act into law. Now, 61 years later, Congress must update and reauthorize the Peace Corps Act again.
Peace Corps volunteers have changed innumerable lives for the better through projects that range from developing fish hatcheries to connecting patients to life-saving medical treatments. Former Ghanian President John Mahama remembers his Peace Corps teacher John Woodfin from Alabama, who helped him understand both science and the United States. Former Angolan President Festus Mogae was quick to call on the Peace Corps to help in the terrible AIDS epidemic.
I know firsthand of the Peace Corps’ lasting impact. In 2018, I served in the Kyrgyz Republic co-teaching English to secondary-school-age children in a remote village in the Tian Shan mountains, facilitated English teacher training and, with support from family and friends across the country and around the world, we resourced the first and only English book corner in the regional library, giving English book access to thousands of enthusiastic readers.
You can read more stories about volunteer impact at peacecorps.gov/stores.
The United States Peace Corps brings assistance to communities in need. Over 240,000 Americans have served in 142 countries around the world, including nearly 2,500 New Mexicans, fulfilling the aid requests from country partners.
During the COVID pandemic, Peace Corps volunteers were returned from abroad as societies around the world reacted to the virus. Despite the pandemic, the Peace Corps continued its operation with new virtual service programs where volunteers helped serve partner communities through work provided over the internet. I’ve kept in touch with my English teachers, students and four generations of my host-family members in Kyrgyzstan through the wonders of technology. We help each other keep up our language skills. Trust me, their English is much better than my Kyrgyz!
Peace Corps volunteers returned to nearly 30 countries since this March to serve local communities once again in person. These volunteers will help their communities manage COVID, as well as address other rising global issues, such as climate change.
By relying on volunteers, the Peace Corps is one of the least expensive programs in the U.S. government, composing roughly 1% of the International Affairs Budget, taking up only about 0.01% of the federal budget. For such a small investment, we return such a large global impact. I have personally experienced and greatly appreciate what is sometimes referred to as bottom-up diplomacy; one-on-one, sleeves-rolled-up, positive personal international relationship building. It’s always a timely model.
While it’s been over 20 years since Congress reauthorized the original Peace Corps Act, last September, Democrats and Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee came together and passed HR 1456 by a vote of 44-4. More recently, members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed their version of the legislation (S 4466) by a voice vote with no opposition. Now is the time to build on this bipartisan momentum, as the next generation of Peace Corps Volunteers begin or prepare for service.
The Peace Corps Reauthorization Act of 2022 (HR 1456) includes provisions to improve in-service and post-service health care; extend the critical mission of a Sexual Assault Advisory Council; enhance several volunteer financial benefits; and expedite applications for volunteers wishing to return to service after COVID brought them home. These changes are critical for helping the Peace Corps become more equitable and better fulfill the health needs and successful time in service of its volunteers.
Please consider contacting our honorable Senators Heinrich and Lujan and Representatives Herrell and Leger-Fernández to pass the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act this year. Coming together to support and improve the Peace Corps is an important step toward deepening our nation’s commitment to service and our nation’s highest ideals. Peace and Friendship — a simple formula.
Donna Marie is a resident of Taos County. She served in the Peace Corps in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2018-2020. Learn more about the Peace Corps at peacecorps.gov. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.