SANTA ROSA — Robert Lee Chavez, 49, of Santa Rosa, already convicted of felony charges stemming from a March 2021 standoff on the west side of Santa Rosa, was sentenced to 14 years in prison July 28 at the Guadalupe County Courthouse.
On May 15, a jury found Chavez guilty of three felonies of Dangerous Use of Explosives, six misdemeanors of Assault on a Peace Officer and a seventh misdemeanor count of Resisting Arrest. Fourth Judicial District Judge Flora Gallegos presided over the trial and last week’s sentencing.
District Attorney Thomas A. Clayton reported that Chavez was sentenced to the 14 years in the Department of Corrections, though he could have received a maximum of 28 years.
All the charges were the result of an incident that occurred March 29, 2021, when members of the State Police Tactical Team attempted to serve a felony warrant for Chavez at his home on old Route 66 in western Santa Rosa. Chavez responded to orders to leave the residence by throwing explosive devices at the officers.
According to DA Clayton’s office, at least one of the devices exploded inside the residence, causing a fire that destroyed the building. Police fired a single shot, striking Chavez in the arm. Chavez then exited his residence and tried to escape into a neighboring residence, where he was captured. He was on felony probation at the time.
Following his surrender to police, Chavez was taken to Guadalupe County Hospital, then transported to an Albuquerque hospital for surgery.