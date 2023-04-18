ARTESIA — Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative Inc. (PVT) will bring more than 240 miles of fiber to 604 rural locations with help from a $13.9-million U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) ReConnect Grant.
Awarded on April 3, the grant will be combined with a $4.6-million capital contribution from PVT, bringing the total value of the project to $18.5 million.
The USDA ReConnect Program provides grants to connect broadband service in rural areas of the country. Funds will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides funds to expand affordable, high-speed internet to communities across the U.S.
“PVT is committed to closing the digital divide and ensuring that everyone has the chance to thrive,” said Jim Meyers, PVT CEO. “Southeastern New Mexico has some of the most difficult terrain to build across, and that is why we are dedicating these resources to reaching everyone in our rural communities.
“We are excited to work towards a future where everyone we serve has high-speed internet access.”
In order to qualify for this award, PVT is participating in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP offers a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service to qualifying low-income households.
Existing PVT customers who qualify for the ACP can apply for this benefit immediately.