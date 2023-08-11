TAOS — Dry conditions and less forage in the monsoon-less forest adjacent to Taos may be causing one or more cougars to venture into town, according to wildlife experts. Several cougar sightings have been reported on social media in recent weeks, including one near Gutters Bowling Alley, off Paseo del Cañon East, and another among the Taos Haus apartments, behind Albertsons.
Then, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish “responded to a call regarding a mountain lion in the Taos area on Monday (July 31),” according to a department spokesperson.
Conservation officers investigated the incident, spoke with local residents and patrolled the area,” the spokesperson explained. “No mountain lion was located, and residents interviewed by officers were not aware of any incident that had taken place, nor had they seen a lion in the area.”
Game and Fish only tracks cougar encounters that are considered a risk to human safety.
According to the department’s Cougar Education and Identification Course handbook, adult male mountain lions may grow to be more than 8 feet long and 150 pounds, while females are typically around 7 feet long and weigh an average of 90 pounds.
“Don’t encourage an encounter” with any large predator, including cougars, according to Game and Fish, which advises people who do encounter a mountain lion to back away slowly while facing the animal, appear as large as possible and convince the predator you are not prey.
If a predator attacks, fight aggressively and use any weapon available, “or your bare hands if necessary,” according to the department.
Unless an individual, pet or livestock is in imminent danger from a cougar, it is illegal in New Mexico to kill a mountain lion without a license.