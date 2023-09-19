SANTA ROSA — Reconsideration of the Santa Rosa City Council’s acceptance last month of a religious statue on city property wasn’t on the agenda at the Sept. 12 meeting, but it came up anyway.
Councilor Erasmo Bravo insisted, despite Mayor Nelson Kotiar’s attempt to evade the issue and councilor Joseph Romero’s suggestion that Bravo be more patient.
The issue surfaced toward the end of the meeting, when the “communications” agenda item came up. It’s where letters to the city are often read out loud or recognized. Kotiar started to skip over the item, saying there was none to report, but Bravo interrupted him, bringing up a letter from the ACLU.
The letter, from four attorneys with the ACLU and Rodey Law Firm affiliated attorneys, urging the city to reconsider its decision and avoid litigation that would come if the city goes forward with its plan to erect a 20-foot statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the courthouse square. The letter contested the council’s 3-2 vote in August on constitutional grounds, saying its placement on public property violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment and the New Mexico Constitution.
“The ACLU said what our legal counsel said,” Bravo said at the meeting, referring to City Attorney Randy Van Vleck’s remarks in August that the city should defer action on the matter.
Speaking directly to the mayor, Bravo said, “I emailed you but you never got back to me,” insisting that the mayor place the matter on the agenda at their next meeting.
“OK,” said the mayor, committing himself at least two more times as the discussion continued.
Bravo also asked the two council members who were present to support its inclusion at the October meeting agenda, and they both agreed.