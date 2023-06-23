FORT SUMNER — The Village Council on June 12 approved raises ranging from 21½% to 25% for elected officials.
It is the first time the pay has been raised for village officials since 2016, said Mayor Louie Gallegos.
Due to state statutory prohibitions against raise the pay of elected officials during their terms of office, the raises will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, only for the mayor’s post and two council positions.
Under the new rates, councilor’s monthly pay will increase from $600 to $750 monthly. The pay for the mayor’s position will also increase by $150 monthly, from $700 to $850.
Seats now held by Gallegos and councilors Albert Sena and Elizabeth Steele will be eligible for the raises in 2024. The other two city council positions – held by councilors Tim Archuleta and Derrick Terrell – would not see the raises until 2026.