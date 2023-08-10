CARLSBAD — Eddy County, along with its partners with the City of Carlsbad and the New Mexico Department of Transportation, have announced the official opening of the new West Bypass Road.
The road connects U.S. 285 to Artesia — via N.M. 524 or the Happy Valley Bypass — to U.S. 62/180 to El Paso, Tex. — via Corrales Road.
The road was constructed with the intent to relieve heavy, congestive traffic within Carlsbad city limits, particularly in school zones and residential areas. With school beginning this week in Carlsbad, all through truck traffic is asked to utilize West Bypass Road in lieu of Lea Street.
“Eddy County and our partners are proud to be able to have this project officially completed and ready for us,” the county said in a statement.
For more information on the project, contact Eddy County Public Works and Projects Director Jason Burns at 575-885-4835 or burns@co.eddy.nm.us.