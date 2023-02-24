TUCUMCARI — Quay County Assessor Janie Hoffman is stepping down later this year after a total of 14 years in the position.
Hoffman announced during a closed executive session with Quay County commissioners on Feb. 13 that she was resigning effective June 30.
“My husband and I are in the process of purchasing Western Plains Title,” Hoffman explained in a phone interview.
“My interpretation (owning a title company) is a conflict of interest,” she added. “That’s why I’m resigning my position.”
Hoffman has been in the assessor’s office since 1991. As assessor, she filled the remaining two years of retiring Betty Bone’s term, then was elected to two terms. She sat out for four years due to term limits, then ran again.
Quay County Clerk Ellen White said the county will advertise for Hoffman’s position with the hope to appoint a replacement by late March.
Hoffman’s replacement will fill more than 3 1/2 years left on her term. She was re-elected in November after facing no opposition.