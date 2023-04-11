TAOS — It took four separate votes, but the Taos County Commission finally approved a $150,000 allocation to Taos Air for summer air service during its regular meeting on April 4.
“This is the third time I think we’ve been on the agenda,” said Joe Zvada, director of aviation for Taos Air, who along with Karina Armijo, director of marketing and tourism for the Town of Taos, presented the case for the subsidy to the commission.
“I’m reluctant, but I’m going to make a motion that we provide $150,000 for summer service,” said District 3 Commissioner Darlene Vigil.
A little over two hours later, having watched the three motions fail via livestream, Taos Mayor Pascual Maestas and Town Manager Andrew Gonzales hustled over to the County Commission Chambers to tell commissioners that “there were some misstatements from our staff” earlier in the meeting.
“I’m hopeful that with the full information, you may reconsider,” Maestas told the commission. “To begin with, the Town of Taos Council has not agreed to any contract with Taos Air as of this time. … However, we would like to see a contract with Taos Air for summer air service.
The Town of Taos is responsible for collecting $300,000 annually from the county for the air service subsidy, according to an agreement that also includes an annual $300,000 contribution from the Village of Taos Ski Valley and a $400,000 annual contribution from Taos. In addition to the $1 million in public money, Taos Ski Valley, Inc. will contribute $1.5 million for summer service this year, and $2.5 million for air service next winter.