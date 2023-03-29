PORTALES — At their regular meeting March 21, the Roosevelt County Commission approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for fiscal year 2023 with funding for the Portales Communications Center. They also drafted a JPA (joint powers authority) for fiscal year 2024.
Portales Councilwoman Veronica Cordova was in attendance at the meeting to speak with the commission about the communications center agreement.
“I believe that we are moving in the right direction with this,” she said.
The agreement discussed goes through each of the county’s and city’s obligations. The city agrees to operate all PSAP (public safety answering point) services, which takes all 9-1-1 calls within Roosevelt County and the city of Portales, and the city agrees to provide the financial support needed for the Portales Communications Center.