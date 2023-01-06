CLOVIS — Curry County has been awarded $6.5 million grant from New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, Local Government Division, to put towards the County’s plan to build a new multi-purpose livestock pavilion at the county fairgrounds.
Plans for the new facility include demolishing the existing 60-year-old livestock barns at the fairgrounds and building the new pavilion fully equipped with portable stalls.
The plans for the new livestock pavilion include a 41,400 square foot facility with approximately 252 stalls. The pavilion will also include an office, restrooms and wash stalls for livestock.
According to a news release from County Manager Lance Pyle, the project was first incorporated into the Curry County Fairgrounds Master Plan in 2010 and has been on the County’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan since then. In August of 2022, Curry County submitted the Regional Recreation Centers-Quality of Life Grant application requesting just over $11.6 million.
With the grant award of $6.5 million and cash match from the County of over $2.13 million the remaining amount still needed to fund the project is close to $5.12 million for a total project cost estimated at $13.75 million.