LORDSBURG — The Hidalgo County Commission has voted to reward the county’s most loyal employees with an increase in longevity pay.
Hidalgo County implemented longevity pay three years ago based on the years the employee has been with the county. County Manager Tisha Green petitioned the commission at the regular July meeting to bump up the per-hour amount for employees who have been employed more than three years.
“The cost of living is going up,” Green told the commission. “We need to do what we can to keep our employees, especially those who plan to retire here, who want to stay with the county but may feel forced to move on to a better paying job.”
She urged the Commission to consider the time and training that goes into a good, long-term employee.