LOVINGTON — At a special meeting June 8, Lea County Commissioners approved a Proclamation on Fireworks Restrictions.
Data released June 1-8, by the U.S. Drought Monitor, indicates that almost all of Lea County’s unincorporated area is in severe or extreme drought. Lea County staff has also consulted with the state forester’s office regarding the drought conditions and has indicated that Lea County is essentially in D2: Severe Drought.
The severe drought conditions existent within the unincorporated portions of Lea County make the unrestricted sale and use of fireworks a threat to public safety.
The LCBCC unanimously approved the issuance of a Proclamation of Fireworks restrictions declaring the ban of sale and use of missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick-type rockets and ground audible devices.
The use of any fireworks not previously listed above are limited to areas that are paved or barren or that have a readily accessible source of water for use by the homeowner or the general public.
The use of all fireworks within wildlands is banned.
The sale or use of display fireworks is banned unless it is a public exhibit approved by and under the supervision of local fire authorities.
The proclamation applies only to the unincorporated portions of Lea County and violations are subject to criminal and civil penalties.
The proclamation will expire in 30 days from the date it was adopted unless it is renewed or rescinded.