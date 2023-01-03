ESPAÑOLA — Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez was given a raise of $12,816 after over a year of service to the county’s constituents, putting her salary now at $134,816.
This occurred during the first-ever performance evaluation of a Rio Arriba county manager, according to Sanchez, who she said she requested it when she agreed to her job contract in 2021.
Her evaluation took place during a two-hour executive session at the Dec. 20 Rio Arriba County Commission meeting.
“I felt like we needed to operate within the formalities of how government runs, and in order to prepare for how you create a budget, how you promote staff, I had to lead by example.”
Sanchez said she hopes other county employees will feel comfortable asking for raises now.
The evaluation was created by a Rio Arriba County attorney who based it on regional standards from nearby county managers, according to Sanchez who also said it was measured by 16 metrics.