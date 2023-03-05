ESPAÑOLA — Rio Arriba County Commission Chair Alex Naranjo said the county “might pull out completely” from its involvement with North Central Solid Waste Authority if the utility doesn’t improve its performance.
Naranjo, who officially joined the authority’s Board of Directors at its Feb. 16 meeting, blasted the utility for allowing Española’s municipal sanitation service, formed in October, to take its commercial service business. The utility’s data showed it could lose $520,000 a year in commercial service revenue to Española.
Naranjo cited the $270,000 in funding Rio Arriba County paid the authority over the final three months of 2022, part of an effort to help it through an organizational financial crisis. From 2008 and 2012, the county spent approximately $3.8 million to support the authority, records show.
“I’m concerned with the city of Española,” said Naranjo, who replaced former county commissioner James Martinez on the waste authority’s board. “They’ve already started their own program. They’re starting to collect the commercial business of the county. How much is that going to affect Rio Arriba County? ...We can’t [keep] giving out money to North Central. At the end of the day, the county of Rio Arriba might pull out completely.”
Naranjo told the board he wants a county-funded, forensic audit of the waste authority “to see where the money is at, and to see what you’re doing.”