LOVINGTON — The Lea County Commission recently approved the purchase of 37.5 acres of land adjacent to the Lea County Sheriff’s Department and the Lea County Detention Center in the southeast corner of Lovington just off Commercial Street.
The commission unanimously approved spending $480,000 for the parcel for future expansion of operations and services.
“It is strategic for the county to purchase this property as we have a growing population and our services are expanding in the county, especially in law enforcement and corrections,” said county manager Mike Gallagher.