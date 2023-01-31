FORT SUMNER — County Commissioner Bill West has been appointed to meet with county department heads to get input on how to spend $326,782 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The commission has for weeks been discussing plans for use of at least some of those funds for special pay for employees. Special pay is one of the approved uses of the funding, according to federal guidelines.
The commission has hesitated to open up discussion about the plan to avoid the possibility of disclosing employment information about individual employees. West was charged with getting the input and making a recommendation to the full commission about how the money should be distributed.
Length of service and percentage of raises provided under the 2022-23 budget will be among the considerations for the distribution, West said. Commission chairman Scot Stinnett said the employees will qualify for the special pay by completing at least one training seminar on their own time. The online seminars have been created by the county’s certified procurement officer Lisa Downey.