TAOS — Taos County continues to waffle on paying its share of a local public subsidy that supports Taos Air’s commercial passenger air service at the Taos Municipal Airport.
Last year, the county contributed $300,000 in two installments — for winter and summer service — and the Village of Taos Ski Valley contributed the same amounts. The Town of Taos, which chips in $400,000 per year, is responsible for collecting the monies and paying a total of $1 million to Taos Air on behalf of taxpayers.
While the Village of Taos Ski Valley paid up, and the village’s Lodgers Tax Advisory Board has also committed funding for the upcoming winter season, the county has withheld both payments.
“I do want to say that in conversations with Taos Air, without the financial commitments in place, of which the Town has gone ahead and allocated the [funds] for the upcoming summer air service in our mid-year budget — I guess respectfully we ask that the entities that have been contributing do the same, so that we don’t have the lapse in service,” Town Manager Andrew Gonzales told the Enchanted Circle Council of Governments during its regular meeting March 20. “If the funding commitment isn’t there, it does put the summer air service in jeopardy.”
Gonzales pointed to a marketing analysis that attributed a significant uptick in the county’s Gross Receipts Tax and Lodgers’ Tax revenue to the air service.
Taos Air’s winter season ended April 3.