PORTALES — On Jan. 10, the public comment session before the Roosevelt County Commission on an anti-abortion ordinance will allow an hour for speakers on each side, alternating pro- and anti-ordinance speakers for three minutes per speaker, the commission decided Dec. 20.
The commission also decided that the hearing will begin at 7 p.m. at the Jake Lopez Center in Portales to accommodate an expected large number of participants. Doors to the Lopez Center will open at 6:30 p.m. to allow speakers to register, the commissioners decided.
After the comment session, the commission is expected to decide whether to adopt the ordinance or delay the final vote.
The proposed ordinance would make it illegal for a health care provider to receive equipment or supplies for performing abortions and call on citizen lawsuits for enforcement.