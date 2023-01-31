LORDSBURG — Last year’s monsoon floodings were again a topic of discussion at a special meeting of the Hidalgo County Commission held in Virden on Jan. 23.
Hidalgo County Manager Tisha Green explained to those in attendance that while the Governor’s Office’s disaster declaration appeared to give Hidalgo County $750,000 in reparative funding, this isn’t the case. Green said Hidalgo County can only be reimbursed for work done to return areas to pre-flooding conditions.
The real problem is that while the state allocated a maximum of $750,000, that funding is handled by FEMA to reimburse Hidalgo County. Ultimately, FEMA came in and did its own assessment on all roads affected by the flooding, but only came up with $166,180 worth of damage— nowhere near the $750,000 anticipated.
Hidalgo County is working to track time and resources to bill the state for repairs, but ultimately the total amount cannot exceed the $166,180 established by FEMA.
Green discussed several other relief avenues for landowners, including the Farm Services Agency, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Emergency Watershed Protection Plan. Other agencies that will likely be brought into the conversation include the Army Corps of Engineers and the New Mexico Highway Department.