LOVINGTON — The Lea County Commission unanimously agreed Feb. 2 to move forward with a $37 million master plan for the Lea County Event Center.
The plan, developed by Albuquerque architect firm Dekker Perich Sabatina, was presented to the commission for review in January.
Edmundo Lara, facilities director for the county, asked the commission to approve the finalized plan.
“We are ready to move forward and start the design process,” said Lara. “Nothing is set in stone, but hopefully the details will be determined more in the design process.”
The plan is a comprehensive vision with recommended improvements to help attract more visitors, events and economic activity to the area.
Details of the concept includes both building façade improvements as well as improvements to the overall site footprint. Phase one would focus on the overall site with the construction of an outdoor amphitheater, a Plaza with at-grade (no curbing) colored concrete and pavers with room for food trucks, landscaping with trees, signage, a water feature and interactive pedestrian connections.
Outdoor lighting would use LEDs that can change colors for different events. Shaded seating would also be added to support events at the facility.
Estimated cost: $12.2 million.
Phase two would add a facade to the entrance of the Event Center as well as 23,500 sq. ft. of meeting rooms and other indoor space to the front of the existing building. Estimated cost: $22 million.
The final phase would be the installation of a giant “media mesh” electronic billboard to the front of the building. Estimated cost: $2.7 million.