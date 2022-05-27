A Roswell husband and wife were sentenced Thursday afternoon to prison and ordered to pay restitution for their roles in embezzling or covering up the theft of more than $1 million from a former employer, the Cattle Baron restaurant.
Brian Casaus, the former manager and controller, was sentenced to 10 years in jail, while Tammy Casaus, who worked as a temporary employee, was sentenced to one year, according to a news release issued by the New Mexico Attorney General's Office and online court information.
The Casauses were sentenced in Judge James Hudson's court, part of the New Mexico 5th Judicial District.
The Special Investigations Unit of the Attorney General's Office investigated the case and Assistant Attorneys General Andrew Coffing and Mark Probasco prosecuted the criminal cases.
Both defendants also will pay restitution to Cattle Baron and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department.
Brian Casaus pleaded guilty on April 14 to four felonies: racketeering, embezzlement over $20,000, conspiracy to commit money laundering involving more than $10,000 but less than $50,000, and tax fraud involving more than $2,500 but less than $20,000.
Tammy Casaus pleaded no contest the same day to one felony charge of racketeering.
In exchange for their pleas, several other charges against the couple were dropped.
Court documents indicate that the embezzlement occurred from July 2012 to July 2016. Brian Casaus had control of the company's payroll, prosecutors said, and directed more than $1.1 million to the couple's own financial accounts, making the transfers appear to be paychecks. Prosecutors said that Tammy Casaus helped conceal the money by using several different bank accounts and provided false information on tax documents.