The state Supreme Court has ruled that an oil company’s acquisition of mineral rights remains protected as a good faith purchase because it relied at the time on a judicial determination about heirship of the land, although years later the judgment was voided.
In a unanimous decision, the court resolved a dispute over the ownership of several acres of mineral rights in Eddy County by concluding that Premier Oil and Gas Inc. was entitled to “bona fide purchaser status” because it had no notice of possible claims against the property at the time of its acquisition. Mineral rights allow for the production of oil, natural gas and other minerals associated with land.
Potential heirs of a couple who owned the mineral rights decades ago challenged heirship of the property several years after a final court judgment and after Premier had purchased an interest in the mineral rights. They contended a district court wrongly determined in 2007 that one family member was the sole heir. That heir leased the mineral rights to an individual, and Premier acquired a leasehold in 2010.