ESPAÑOLA — A COVID outbreak at the Rio Arriba County Adult Detention Center recently sickened around 13 prisoners and employees and spurred jail officials to cut off visitation to the facility, authorities said.
County Manager Jeremy Maestas disclosed the outbreak during an April 27 county commission meeting, assuring commissioners that jail staff was “working very diligently to sanitize and follow all proper precautions as related to social distancing.”
Maestas on May 1 told the Rio Grande SUN that jail staff and leadership acted quickly to limit the outbreak in Tierra Amarilla and “immediately placed the detention center on a lockdown mode, which stopped any visitors from going in to the detention, as well as providing masks, and ensuring continued sanitizing and social distancing of inmates.”
“I’m happy to say that as of today (May 4) we have not had any additional cases, and the jail will be taken off of lockdown mode,” Maestas said. “The staff will continue to monitor and sanitize, while practicing all COVID-safe procedures to ensure continued safety.”
The majority of the infections were among inmates, Maestas said.
“We did have some staff contract the virus as well,” he said.
Additional details about the most recent outbreak were not made public.