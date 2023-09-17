The Roswell High School varsity football team defeated their hosts, the Carlsbad Cavemen, on Friday night at Ralph Bowyer Stadium with a final score of 41-7. Roswell is now 5-0 on the season and are set to play the Clovis Wildcats next Friday at the Wool Bowl. Kickoff for this game will be at 7 p.m. The Wildcats are currently 1-3 this season. Clovis played Eldorado in Albuquerque on Saturday. A final score from that game was not available at press time.
Photo: Roswell senior fullback Jovanni Apodaca (30) scores a touchdown at the end of the second quarter to push the Coyotes’ lead to 28-7 against the Carlsbad Cavemen on Friday. The touchdown scored by Apodaca was the second of three touchdowns in the second quarter by Roswell in their victory on Friday night.