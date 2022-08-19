In a 7-on-7 tournament held by New Mexico Military Institute, Jeff Lynn gathered his players for a debrief after losing against the Lovington Wildcats team.
“The ‘A’ in DAWG stands for anger,” Lynn said in his debrief.
Roswell’s program had a rough start to the season last year but despite losing their first four games, the Coyotes turned their season around to top the 5A District. Lynn, head coach of the Roswell High School football program, is looking to improve from the 2021-2022 season.
“We lost our entire defensive line: Juan Alvarez, Joseph Renteria and Jeff Irish being the guys we are going to miss the most,” Lynn said. “The thing about last year’s team is that we are really young. We started with six sophomores. We didn’t have that many seniors.”
Roswell High ended with a 5-6 record, fourth best in the 5A division, but played well enough to make it into the playoffs. This season, Lynn is looking to get past a tougher district with Mayfield High School replacing Alamogordo in the district.
“We should be all right. We returned ‘Cheeto’ Lomeli to the defensive line,” Lynn said. “We got a bunch of kids that will be juniors who have JV experience. They are just going to have to step it up. We have Javier Garcia, Robert Truex, Jorge Gomez, and my son Eli will roll in there some. We got some good defensive linemen, they are just not proven on the varsity level. I think eventually they’re going to be OK but there might be some growing pains there.”
Roswell High lost a few seniors on the offensive end, like their previous quarterback Richard Arreola, who graduated. Lynn said the juniors that are coming in are experienced enough to make the team better this season.
“Richard Arreola did a pretty good job for us but we got some offensive linemen returning for us, Jesus Campos, Remi Villa and Lucius Moore, those guys will anchor our offense,” Lynn said. “We got a bunch of good juniors. We have Bryce Sanchez, he was a sophomore running back who rushed 800 yards. Manny Fuentez will be our quarterback, he’s done a good job this summer, Payton Kennard, Christian Hernandez, all those guys will carry the ball for us.
"At receiver, we got Josh Estrada, Sebastian Mendoza and Manny Sigal. We should be pretty good on offense. Again, juniors with JV experience, they have to step up.”
The Coyotes pushed their season all the way to the quarterfinals of the 2021 5A New Mexico Activities Association State Football Championships, but lost against their hometown rival, Goddard High School.
Roswell High senior Sylvester “Cheeto” Lomeli was a defensive tackle for Roswell in the 2021-2022 season, and he hopes to be a positive role model and mentor this season.
“I’m going to do all I can to make the team better and push everyone to be their best,” Lomeli said. “I think we’ll be better this year than we were last year.”
