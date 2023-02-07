LAS VEGAS — Three buildings on the New Mexico Highlands University campus were evacuated Jan. 31 after a construction crew hit a gas line while doing a construction project in the Felix Martinez parking lot.
The Student Union Building, the Felix Martinez Center and Rodgers Hall were evacuated just after 4 p.m. Police closed the adjoining streets including University Avenue from West National Street to 8th Street.
University officials anticipated work crews would have it fixed that evening.
City utility officials turned off gas for the three evacuated buildings, and also Douglas Hall, Lora Shields and Donnelly Library to make the repair. In an announcement sent just after 5:30 p.m., Highlands asked staff to cancel any evening classes held in those buildings. Food service was also moved to the Wilson Center for the night.
University officials said no one was injured in the accident.