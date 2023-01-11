CLOVIS — Neighborhood security cameras bore out Ian Michael Downs claim of self-defense in the Jan. 1 shooting death of Oscar Trujillo, 28, officials said. Downs became a free man on Jan. 3.
Charges against Downs, 30, including an open count of murder, were dismissed Jan. 3, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray.
“The night of the shooting, law enforcement interviewed people and we believed we had the grounds to charge Downs,” Ray said.
Ray said investigators reviewed “ring-cam” home security videos from the Northglen neighborhood where the shooting took place. Through audio and video evidence, according to Ray, “it was apparent Downs acted in self-defense.”
“We’re not going to keep anyone in jail when it looks like they acted in self-defense.” Ray said.
The investigation is still ongoing, Ray said, and charges could be refiled if new evidence emerges, Ray said.