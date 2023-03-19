Daniel “Danny” O. Lara
Obituary
Daniel "Danny" O. Lara, 52, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in Albuquerque, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with the Lara Family at www.andersonbethany.com.
On December 1, 1970, Danny was born to Jose H. Lara and Maria Gonzales in Odessa, TX. Danny graduated and received his GED in Carlsbad, NM. He was a loving and caring person, with a big heart and the biggest smile. He loved cracking jokes and making everyone laugh. His favorite sayings were, "Dammit Bobby" from King of the Hill and "You Motherless Goat" from The Three Amigos. As a young kid, he enjoyed track and used to break dance with his brothers. No matter what he was going through personally, he always made sure to put a smile on your face. He was a protector, the big brother that always had your back no matter what. When it came to family, he made sure nobody messed with them.
He loved the outdoors and loved cooking. His family gave him the nickname, "The Grill Master," because his specialty was cooking, barbecuing, and making carnitas on the disco. Danny enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He loved a variety of music, loved dancing, and just enjoyed life.
Those left to treasure and cherish memories of Danny are his son, Daniel Joe Lara, and his two grandsons, Jaylyn Lee Lara, and Jaylenn Garcia, as well as many nephews and nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
He is also survived by his mother Maria Gonzales, stepfather, Lupe Gonzales, his brother, Ernie Lara, and his sisters, Analisa Lara and Sista Maria Sigala.
Danny is preceded in death by his father, Jose H. Lara, his brother, Gilbert Joe Lara, and his sister, Tina Lara Chairez.
Memorial Services will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home located at 2609 S. Main St., Roswell, NM on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2:00 pm.
Until we meet again,
The special memories of you
Will always bring back a smile.
If only we could have you back for a little while,
To let you know how very much you are loved,
And how much you meant to us.
The hurt we feel.
That you are no longer here,
Brings sadness and pain.
Just want you to know,
You will be forever in our hearts.
We Love You, Danny.