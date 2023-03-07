LAS VEGAS — New economic development data released in February 2023 by MainStreet de Las Vegas indicates that the city has continued a pattern of steady growth in its MainStreet district.
Over the past three years, from the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2022, some 35 new small businesses opened, and 24 buildings sold in the district, which includes the area of the Plaza, Bridge Street, Douglas Avenue, and Las Vegas’ Historic Railroad District.
According to MainStreet Board President Reina Fernandez, “Despite the challenges Las Vegas and the surrounding areas have faced with the pandemic and then the fires and the floods, the downtown area of Las Vegas has continued to grow and revitalize.”
Each quarter Executive Director Michael Peranteau gathers economic growth indicators as part of his work as the MainStreet director. Information gathered includes the sale of buildings, the opening of new small businesses, building renovations and infrastructure projects in the Main Street district. This information is then shared with the Economic Development Office of the State of New Mexico so that economic development can be tracked.