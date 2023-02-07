SILVER CITY — As this year’s legislative session continues, farmers in the Gila and Mimbres river valleys remain desperate for assistance in restoring vital irrigation infrastructure decimated by floods during last summer’s extremely wet monsoon season.
Having struck out with FEMA twice, they await more limited assistance from the state through the Department of Transportation, which now looks likely to materialize — but which will leave needed larger-scale repairs unaddressed.
Meanwhile, ditch and acequia associations throughout Grant County and New Mexico try to figure out how to access emergency reimbursement funds without upfront capital — and try to build reserves to stave off future emergencies.
Respite from flooding, and even the survival of many farms in these watersheds, may rest with decisions made this session. Proposals before the Legislature range from capital outlay requests and emergency funds to access to money from the New Mexico Unit Fund of the Arizona Water Settlements Act.