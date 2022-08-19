“The standard has been set.”
That’s the message from second-year head coach Kurt Taufa’asau after his New Mexico Military Institute Broncos went 12-1 last season and finished the year hoisting the National Junior College Football Championship, the first in school history and the first football national title at any level for a New Mexico school.
“The expectation is to be in the top four at the end of the season and then compete for the national championship,” said Taufa’asau. “I told the guys in our first team meeting that their goals have been set from last year’s team and we’ll either meet or exceed those goals and anything short of that is considered not up to our standard.”
Maintaining excellence in junior college football isn’t easy. More than half the team must be replaced each season and with success comes more four-year schools wanting your players, but also more interest from high school recruits.
A handful of players from the 2021 team have moved on to major Division 1 programs, including running back Anthony Grant (Nebraska) and offensive lineman Tyrone Webber (Oklahoma State), but the Broncos will bring back a number of experienced men to help bridge the gap.
Among the returning players are wide receivers Terrance Moore and Malik Phillips, which should be a big help for the new quarterback yet to be determined. On the defensive side, defensive linemen Charlie Leota and Tyger Faavi are back, as well as linebacker Champ Jenkins, who had strong interest from Central Florida.
“We have a young, inexperienced team overall, but I think we also have the pieces in place to make a run,” said Taufa’asau. “I think we’ve done a good job replacing the guys we lost up front on the offensive line. We’ve recruited well.”
Among the new recruits is former Volcano Vista linebacker Tyler Martinez, who chose NMMI over preferred walk-on spots at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State.
“Martinez is a freshman to keep an eye on,” said Taufa’asau. “I think he can turn into something special.”
As usual, the competition will be stiff in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, made up of mostly east Texas schools and one in the furthest corner of Oklahoma.
“This conference is real,” said Taufa’asau. “There are no weeks off. You can get beat by anyone. And we have to bring our A-game each and every week. We have a target on our backs now. Every game is like the national championship for the other teams playing us. They want to beat a champion.”
When asked what he thinks the toughest game on the schedule will be, Taufa’asau responded with the same strategy he employed going into his first season as a head coach; one day at a time.
“Our focus is the Papago Pumas from Arizona and then we’ll think about the next team,” he said. “We have to stay locked in and focused on the mission, and the mission is to be 1-0 everyday, whether it’s a workout, practice, in the classroom or on game day. Be 1-0. Win that day.”
The Broncos recently finished a grueling two-week camp and have held an intra-squad scrimmage, but the first live action against an opposing squad comes Aug. 20 when the team travels to El Paso for the unique opportunity to scrimmage against a school from Mexico, Monterrey Tech, a storied program in its home country.
The regular season begins Aug. 27 when the Broncos host the Pumas at the Wool Bowl. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.