LOGAN — A Tucumcari man was shot to death by a Quay County Sheriff’s deputy while police were responding to a domestic dispute, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police.
Matthew Dimas, 38, died at an area hospital after a sheriff’s deputy fired at least one shot that struck Dimas, the news release stated.
Sheriff’s deputies and state police responded to an early morning call from dispatchers that a man had fired two shots from the back yard of a Logan home and was threatening to hurt his spouse, who was inside the home, the news release stated.
When police encountered Dimas, he was armed with a firearm. Dimas ignored officers’ commands that he drop the weapon, the release stated.
After Dimas was shot, officers administered first aid until emergency personnel arrived.
Dimas was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, the news release stated.
Quay County Sheriff Dennis Garcia declined to name the deputy who fired the shot but said the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave until the state police complete their investigation into the incident.