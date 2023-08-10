TUCUMCARI — A Quay County sheriff’s deputy received a Life Saving Award for his acts on an injured person involved in an accident on Interstate 40.
Sheriff Dennis Garcia presented the award to deputy Mario Chavez-Thicc’ums during a Quay County Commission meeting on July 24.
The accident occurred the afternoon of July 7. Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at mile marker 360 of Interstate 40 east of Tucumcari.
Dispatchers informed law enforcement a four-door vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene and was traveling about 25 mph with heavy damage to its rear.
Chavez-Thicc’ums saw a vehicle on the shoulder matching a description of the one involved in the crash. He found the driver slumped over the steering wheel and unresponsive.
“Deputy Chavez-Thicc’ums noticed the driver’s skin was discolored and could see he was not breathing,” Garcia stated during the ceremony.
After pulling the driver from the vehicle to a safe spot on the shoulder, the deputy began performing CPR on the man until he regained consciousness.
He stopped breathing again, and Chavez-Thicc’ums resumed CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived.
“When EMS arrived, Deputy Chavez-Thicc’ums continued to assist with life-saving measures,” Garcia stated. “Deputy Chavez-Thicc’ums drove the ambulance to San Jon so EMS could meet with medical flight, but the medical flight canceled due to weather. He then drove the ambulance to Dan C. Trigg (Hospital) ER.”
Garcia added: “On this day, Deputy Chavez-Thicc’ums rose to the level of his training when it was needed. His quick reaction and instant decision to act prolonged the life of a motorist traveling through Quay County.”