Submitted Photo

Members of the 2022 board of directors of the Roswell Desk and Derrick Club are, from left, Cynthia Garrison, director; Jane Andrus, director; Jan Starnes, vice president; Patti Stacy, secretary; Lori Gomez, president; Ellie Gallagher, immediate past-president; Anna Carreon, treasurer; and Lydia Lara, director.