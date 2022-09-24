Desk and Derrick Clubs have changed quite a bit since they were created in 1949 with the idea of providing a networking and training forum for women in support staff roles in the oil and gas industry.
Now the groups include retired and current professionals in various occupations within the petroleum, energy and allied industries, as well as other interested people, according to Patti Stacy, the secretary for the Roswell club and a member since 1990.
The nonprofit organizations also consider it important to educate the public as well as their members, she said.
The Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs consists of 42 nonprofit clubs in four different regions across the United States and Canada. Roswell is one of nine clubs in the West region.
The Roswell club started in 1952, and they now have about 20 members.
“We are just an educational club, so we have a lot of educational meetings, seminars, field trips and things like that to learn about industry,” Stacy said. “We have been around a long time. We have a lot of educational opportunities.”
The oil and gas industry presence in Roswell — which once had offices for some of the major U.S. oil and gas exploration companies — has decreased in recent decades, Stacy said. Club membership has decreased significantly during the past 30 years, she acknowledged, due not only to changes in the industry but to the coronavirus pandemic and the retirements, relocations and job changes.
Still, Stacy described an active membership that works on its educational mission in several ways.
The Roswell club meets monthly, the second Tuesday every month at the office of a local oil and gas company, with guest speakers on various topics from “drilling wells to the office accounting and things like that.” Members of the general public can attend, Stacy said.
The group also invites speakers to talk about industry-related topics for an industry appreciation banquet for local members. The banquet hasn't occurred for a few years, with the next one expected in 2023.
The group also gives out petroleum engineering scholarships each year to students attending New Mexico Tech in Socorro and to Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell for students in certification or degree programs that could have applications to the oil and gas industry, such as welding, mechanics, aviation maintenance and commercial driver's training.
Stacy indicated that the group is likely to consider funding scholarships for new disciplines related to green energy technologies as the industry as a whole changes.
In 2021, the club donated three scholarships for $1,000 each to New Mexico Tech, Stacy said. At ENMU-Roswell, the club donated $21,778 in 2017 and $500 in 2018, according to ENMU-Roswell officials.
Desk and Derrick Club members also receive professional education at regional and national conferences. In 2023, the annual convention is planned for Albuquerque, with the Roswell club expecting to be one of several clubs to host the event.
In addition to what the club has provided the community, Stacy said, its members also benefit in several ways by participating.
“I've learned a lot about the oil and gas industry itself,” Stacy said. “Just having that leadership and that confidence and that knowledge and the camaraderie of everybody in the industry has just helped me tremendously over the years.”
