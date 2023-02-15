LORDSBURG — A Hidalgo County Detention Center interim corporal has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.
Eric Artiaga, 25, was arrested Feb. 2 by New Mexico State Police on an alleged attempted shooting that took place at his home on Sept. 23, 2022. After his arrest, he was transported to the Luna County Detention Center.
According to the criminal complaint filed by NMSP, Artiaga hosted a small gathering at his home. During the course of the evening, witnesses stated that Artiaga consumed large amounts of alcohol and was acting irresponsibly with a firearm. At one point, he is accused of placing a revolver to the head of a female and pulling the trigger at least one time.
Those in attendance also claim that Artiaga later called them multiple times after they left his home, threatening to shoot them and their families.
Artiaga has been charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony (with intent to kill), a third-degree felony, aggravated assault (use of a deadly weapon), a fourth-degree felony, and two petty misdemeanor counts of assault (threat or menacing conduct).
Artiaga, an interim corporal at the HCDC, was placed on administrative leave prior to his arrest for an unrelated incident, according to HCDC Administrator and Hidalgo County Manager Tisha Green.
Artiaga will appear before Hidalgo County Magistrate Judge Mark Thomas on March 2 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.