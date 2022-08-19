The Dexter High School football program is looking to get back into contention this season and improve on their previous record of 5-6 in the 2021-2022 season.
Head coach of Dexter football, Arturo Duran, is there to see the vision through and take Dexter to a better record.
“We lost some offensive linemen that were good athletes on both sides of the ball, offense and defense,” Duran said. “The team that is coming back this year had two years of new offense we incorporated. They are used to the offense and so I think they are going to be more knowledgeable on the offensive side. I expect the program to run smoother than last year."
To prime the team, Duran and his players participated in competitions held by other schools, including a 7-on-7 tournament held by the New Mexico Military Institute, on top of their off-season workouts.
“The kids come and work hard,” Duran said. “That’s what they learned from the athletes last year. They’ve been showing up and working hard during the offseason. We expect great things from them. Even though we are having to replace athletes as they graduate and move on to college, it’s nice to see younger athletes step in those roles to keep the program as strong as it’s been for the past couple of years.”
However, the task ahead is never easy. The 3A District has a formidable lineup of Hope Christian, Tucumcari and the NMMI’s Colts.
“We’re going to be young,” Duran said. “We are going to have speed but we are young. Our main point coming into this season is going to be the offensive line. They’re going to be the ones to carry the load for the team. I’m going to be asking a lot of them because they are composed of older athletes on the team. As long as we stay healthy, I think our football season will be good. On the defensive side, our strength is going to be the defensive line. We have great athletes that are going to help us in different situations but the main strength is going to be the defensive line.”
In the 2021-2022 season, the Demons recorded 62 completions in 132 passing attempts. Dexter’s rushing game is better than the national average, according to MaxPreps, with 2,646 rushing yards, an average of 240.5 yards per game, and 31 rushing touchdowns.
“I’m happy with the way the kids have been showing up during the offseason, working out and lifting weights,” Duran said. “I think it’s going to pay off by the end of the season and it keeps the athletes healthy. That is the main thing about small schools is keeping the athletes healthy. If you are able to keep your athletes healthy throughout the year, you have a good shot. So, that is the focus that we have to maintain.”
