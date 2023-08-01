CLAYTON — The Union County Clerk’s Office has announced it has partnered with GovOS, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for local governments, to launch the company’s Cloud Search and Property Alert solutions.
The GovOS Cloud Search system gives citizens a way to search official public records without having to visit the office in person. With GovOS Property Alert, citizens can also sign up to receive alerts to be notified of potentially fraudulent activity on property records.
“We are thrilled to announce the launch of these new services for local citizens and staff,” said Brenda Green, Union County clerk. “The GovOS Cloud Search system provides 24/7/365 access to official public records, allowing citizens to search historical county documents when it’s most convenient to them.
“We anticipate many of our property owners will register for the free notifications through GovOS Property Alert so they can monitor suspicious activity and help protect against property re- cord fraud.”
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, GovOS serves government agencies of all sizes across the United States.