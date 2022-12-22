FORT SUMNER — An update to the Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) going into effect nationally on June 12, 2023, will separate farmers with livestock into two groups, the haves and the have nots.
The updates VFD will direct who will be able to continue purchasing and using a variety of antimicrobials that are going to prescription-based use only. Antibiotics are a category of antimicrobials.
If you have a valid veterinary-client-patient relationship (VEPR), you will be able to get a prescription from you veterinarian to purchase antimicrobials from the or a distributor and use them, according to the FDA.
If you don’t have a relationship with a licensed veterinarian, you won’t be able to purchase such products, many of which have long bee available over-the-county at your local co-op and farm supply store.