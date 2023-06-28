ARTESIA — Eddy County commissioners denied variance requests for two cannabis dispensaries and approved a variance request for a cannabis grow facility, all in Artesia, during a recent meeting.
All three variance requests stemmed the ordinance that regulates commercial cannabis activities in the county and requires a minimum of 300 feet of separation between cannabis facilities and residences.
The commission approved the request from Brownsen-Knowingham LLC, which plans to operate a cannabis grow facility within 199 feet of a residence.
The resident in question did not attend the meeting, but Brownsen-Knowingham had stated in its application that the resident was willing to sign off on the facility’s proximity to their home.
Devlin Willingham and Clint Brown, engineers and part-owners of Browsen-Knowingham, spoke at the meeting and said they will be growing 100-200 plants at the facility, will have a carbon filtration system to mitigate odors, and there will be minimal traffic since it is not a dispensary.
The commission denied a variance request from Cave City Cannabis LLC, which planned to open a dispensary at the former location of First Street Firearms. That lot is within 218 feet of the home of John and Sherry Patman at 1704 N. Roselawn Ave. The Patmans expressed their opposition to the variance during public comments, citing concerns over a decrease in property value, safety, road usage, and the amount of traffic.
The commission also denied a variance request from New Mexico Top Organics — Ultra Health Inc. for a dispensary at the former home of several local restaurants. That lot is 74 feet from a residence.