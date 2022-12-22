ESPANOLA — Displaced tenants of the Santa Clara Apartments gathered at the Dec. 13 city council meeting to express their frustration with how the condemnation was handled.
Since the closure of the Santa Clara Apartments on Nov. 22 due to multiple safety violations, the residents have stayed in Motel 6 or Rodeway Inn through vouchers provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Many have reported being evicted from the hotels for no reason.
“I don’t have a house. They took it away from me. But why? I don’t know why,” former tenant Miguel Medina said.
Medina said he plans on leaving Española now after the complex was shut down.
However, it wasn’t just disgruntled residents who showed up. Several speakers spoke highly of all the city and its governing body has been doing.
“It’s important work that you’ve done lately to keep citizens safe,” resident Marcy Davis said.
Davis went on to praise the panhandling ordinance and the closure of the Santa Clara Apartments.
Regardless of several speakers showing approval of the closure, the city councilors apologized after all the residents concluded with their comments.
“There’s no disagreement with anybody that the complex was scheduled to be condemned and it needed to be condemned for the safety of everyone in the community … The question is how it was done. Could this city have planned it better? Absolutely. Could we have given you the time that we told you we were going to give you? Absolutely. Could we have done it not before a holiday? Absolutely,” Councilor Denise Benavidez said.
The councilors told the public that the blame lies with the apartment complex owner John Bosley, who did not follow safety guidelines, and with the USDA for not enforcing the safety guidelines.