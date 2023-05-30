ARTESIA — Artesia Public Schools (APS) broke ground May 22 on the first of what will become three on-campus buildings dedicated exclusively to Career Technical Education (CTE).
“It’s so important to us that people see that the Artesia Public Schools value a career and trades path as much as we value all our other pathways,” APS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Danny Parker said. “It’s not more important, it’s not less important — they’re all important, and we want to give our students the skills that they need to continue their education in whatever field they’re going into.
CTE Building 1 will be located in the space currently occupied by Artesia High School’s former tennis courts. The 22,433-square-foot facility will house the school’s business/marketing, mass communications, culinary and life skills programs.