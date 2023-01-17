SILVER CITY — Silver Consolidated Schools will provide bottled water to its students in Cliff due to an elevated amount of fluoride found in the school’s water system.
Superintendent William Hawkins said the district was notified by the state Jan. 10 of the results of a routine Dec. 18 test of the Cliff Schools’ well water. He said that reflects a typical turnaround time for receiving test results.
The tested water was found to have a fluoride concentration of 2.7 milligrams per liter. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s water standards say a concentration of more than 2 milligrams per liter can cause discoloration and pitting in the developing teeth of children ages 9 and younger, and requires notification.
The maximum amount of fluoride allowed in drinking water, according to the EPA standards, is 4 milligrams per liter, as higher amounts can cause bone and joint damage.
Hawkins said the district shared an informational flyer with parents through Parent Square on Jan. 11, which was also posted on the district website. The flyer explained the test results and what action the district is taking.