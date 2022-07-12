You may not be familiar with your car's "recirculation" button, which functions in tandem with your air conditioning. It's designed to recirculate the cool air inside the car instead of pulling in fresh hot air from the outside. Using this function helps keep things cooler inside the car and reduces fossil fuel and energy usage as well. It's also a much better function to use when you're stuck in summer traffic; recirculating clean air can keep pollutants like carbon monoxide outside and not in your car.