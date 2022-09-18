You may have heard that honeybees — which are important in the pollination of flowers that help keep our food supply fertile — are dying. As more and more bees are disappearing and a clear cause is still unknown, there are small things you can do at home to help our bees. The easiest: Let your lawn grow with dandelions and clover flowers intact. While many of us think a deep green, weed-free lawn looks great, it's the wildflowers the bees look for. Leaving them intact and your lawn herbicide-free will go a long way toward helping our busy bees.