Here's another reason to choose natural charcoal over charcoal briquettes, which are infused with chemical additives like lighter fluid: You can repurpose the natural stuff after you've grilled up dinner. Natural, additive-free charcoal contains potash — a natural nutrient that plants love. After the charcoal has cooled off (about 48 hours after use), spread the charcoal ash around the garden as a natural fertilizer. You can also mix it in the backyard compost bin to help increase the carbon content and create a richer compost.