An interesting study by the Institute of Lifecycle Analysis figured out how many times you need to reuse a reusable cup before it actually begins to save energy and resources in comparison to using throwaway paper cups. When comparing a typical paper coffee cup, they found a reusable ceramic mug would need to be used 39 times before you begin to see environmental savings; a plastic thermos would need to be used 17 times; a heat-resistant glass mug just 15 times. What's taken into consideration is the amount of material and resources needed to make a reusable cup, plus the amount of water and energy to wash it. Buy one reusable cup and use it over and over.